Rumours are Jio GigaFiber rollout is picking up the pace, triggering panic among incumbents who are willing to demonstrate generosity in a bid to win customers. Reliance Jio is expected to launch its 1Gbps FTTH broadband service across India as early as next month, which means users will finally be able to get affordable rates for high-speed internet at home.

ACT Fibernet is one of the most fierce and disruptive broadband service providers in India. The company offers affordable plans and has several special bundles to lure customers. While it remains to be seen if ACT will have the same appeal after the Jio GigaFiber launch, but the current offers at hand surely make a compelling argument.

If you're looking for a long-term broadband plan, ACT Fibernet has just the right one for you and with a great offer. The service provider is offering up to 6 months free internet with select plans in its current portfolio.

ACT Fibernet's best broadband offer gives 6 months of high-speed internet for free. But the condition is that customers opt for a 12-month subscription. Depending on the region, the advance subscription could be 18 months to avail 6 months free internet. Customers are advised to verify the plans by choosing the right city.

In Bengaluru, ACT is offering 6 months free internet for subscribing to ACT GIGA for 12 months. The monthly subscription for ACT GIGA is Rs 5,999, but in all fairness, the plan gives 1Gbps internet speed with 2500GB data and 1Mbps post FUP speed. Similarly, in Hyderabad, customers get 6 months free internet with an 18-month advance rental on A-Max 675, A-Max 1050, A-Max 1299 and Incredible 1999 plans. Sadly, the 6-month free internet offer is not available in Delhi.

ACT Fibernet's 6-month free internet offer might be limited to certain cities, it has other offers like one-month free internet extra data and a free router for most cities. For instance, customers in Bengaluru can get 1 or 2-month free internet with 6 or 12-month subscription. Customers who are not willing to commit for a longer period can avail a minimum of 15 days extension with 5.5-month advance rental, but this plan is only available in Hyderabad.

Customers can go through all the available offers by ACT Fibernet before they renew or purchase a new connection. Make sure you choose your city from a dropdown menu on the top right corner before selecting the offer.