Parineeti Chopra, who has been privy of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship since the beginning, recently announced that she was going to do the traditional 'Jhoota Chori' (hiding shoes) ceremony at their wedding. And you won't believe, the Namaste England actress has demanded $5 million from Nick Jonas in exchange for his shoes.

In the ritual performed at a traditional Indian wedding, the bride and the groom are initially asked to remove their shoes before stepping inside the mandap where the couple take their wedding vows. During this time, the bride's sisters steal the groom's shoes as a prank and demand a handsome fee in return if he wants his shoes back.

While Parineeti is still negotiating the deal and trying the lock to the final amount, Nick has told her that he will give her only $10.

"Main parso raat ko hi Nick ke saath baithi thi and main usko bol rahi thi ki "we have to lock in our final amount". To maine bola 5 million dollars, to usne kaha okay, I'll give you 10 dollars. Toh aap dekh sakte hain ki abhi price aana thoda mushkil hai. But main bahut bahut paise lene waali hoon because I have to be his favourite saali (Just the day before yesterday, I spoke with Nick and told him that we have to lock in our final amount. I said I want 5 millions dollars to which he replied I'll give you 10 dollars. So you can see that I still have to go a long way. But I am going to make him cough a lot of money because I have to be his favourite sister-in-law)," Parineeti was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

When Priyanka and Nick exchanged engagement rings on her birthday on July 18, Parineeti had earlier revealed that the Quantico star gave a missed call to her at 3 am to share her happiness. She was, in fact, the first family member to know about their relationship.

After getting engaged on August 18 at Priyanka's home in Mumbai, in the presence of families of both, the couple will now get married on December 2 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The wedding will be held at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel and the guest list will comprise 200 people of close family members and friends.