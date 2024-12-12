IANS

A violent campaign led by villagers against extremists, Maoists, and illegal traders has intensified in the Gudri, Tebo, Goilkera, Sonua, and Anandpur areas of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

Armed with traditional weapons such as bows, arrows, spears, and axes, thousands of villagers are patrolling the forested region, covering around 40 kms, and are reportedly holding 'Jan Adalats (people's courts)' to capture and execute suspects.

According to reports, as many as 10 people have been killed in the last 10 days.

However, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police (SP), Ashutosh Shekhar, said that no dead body has been recovered yet by them despite an extensive search for the remains.

"There is information about killings in the forested areas. A campaign is underway to recover the bodies. Until we retrieve them, we cannot confirm these incidents officially," he said.

The situation has escalated to the point where villagers have imposed an undeclared curfew, barring outsiders from entering the area. Anyone caught with a mobile phone or suspected of illegal activities is reportedly executed on the spot.

On Wednesday, villagers allegedly apprehended two youths from Odisha who had come to Goilkera in Chaibasa.

Sheikh Shahid Ali and Sheikh Nazir, both residents of Rairangpur, Odisha, were reported missing on Tuesday. Their families have raised concerns, fearing they may have been killed after being mistaken for cattle smugglers. They have written to the SPs of Mayurbhanj and Chaibasa seeking intervention.

Earlier, it was reported that the area commander of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), Mota Tiger, along with his associate Gomia and six other militants, were killed by the villagers.

Jharkhand BJP President, Babulal Marandi, has shared a video purportedly showing the violent actions of the villagers.

On social media platform X, Marandi stated, "The situation in the Gudri area of West Singhbhum district has become extremely tense and frightening. There is a deep conflict going on between PLFI and Maoist groups over illegal activities like opium cultivation, cannabis farming, and sand mining. Reports suggest over 22 people are missing, and more than 10 have been killed so far."

Referring to the alleged murder of the Odisha residents, he said, "The video of this brutal killing is so disturbing that it cannot be shared publicly. However, I have shared a screenshot and am willing to provide the video to the authorities if required."

"This type of situation is not only challenging the law and order in the area but is also creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in the local community," he added.

Marandi has urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) to take immediate action to control the situation in the area.

(With inputs from IANS)