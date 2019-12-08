Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an IED blast, triggered by Maoist Guerrillas, on the outskirts of Ranchi on Sunday, December 8. The security personnel were returning after conducting polls at Tamar assembly seat.

The injured have been admitted to a Ranchi hospital.

On Saturday, Maoist Guerrillas had attacked security personnel at Arki of Khuti district. The Maoists escaped after security forces retaliated.

The second phase of polling took place on Saturday on 20 assembly seats of the state. The polling was 64 per cent which is about four per cent lower in comparison to 2014.

