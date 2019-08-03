A gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, August 3.

The incident took place at around 6 am in the forest near Sitagota village under Baghnadi police station area, in which at least seven Maoists were killed.

A team of District Reserve Guard or DRG were out on an anti-Maoist operation when the exchange of fire happened. Deputy Inspector General (anti-Maoist operations) Sundarraj P told news agency PTI, "So far, bodies of seven Maoists along with a huge cache of weapons, including one AK-47, have been found from the spot."

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the Maoists.

Search operations are still underway.

Earlier, Maoists set ablaze 16 vehicles at a railway siding and also assaulted six labourers in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The Maoists who carried out the arson belonged to the Jharkhand Janmukti Parisad.

In another similar incident, 11 security personnel were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's Saraikella district. Eight COBRA personnel and 3 Jharkhand Police personnel, who were out on a special operation, were targeted by Maoists.