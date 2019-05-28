Eleven security personnel were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in wee hours of Tuesday, May 28, in Jharkhand's Saraikella district. Eight COBRA personnel and 3 Jharkhand Police personnel, who were out on a special operation, were targeted by Maoists.

After detonating IED blast, the Maoists fired at the security personnel and then escaped.

DGP DK Pandey on IED explosion in Saraikela, Jharkhand said, "IEDs were installed by Naxals to affect the election process. A joint op by COBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar and Jharkhand Police is being done to clear the area."

A rescue helicopter was reportedly sent from Ranchi. The injured security personnel were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment. Three jawans were reported to be critical.