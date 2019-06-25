At least six people were killed and 39 injured after a bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jharkhand's Garhwa in the wee hours of Tuesday, June 25.

The bus was on its way to Garhwa in Jharkhand from Chhattisgarh. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

While the rescue operations are underway, 12 people are still believed to be trapped inside the bus.

In a similar case earlier this month, 11 people were killed and 22 others were injured when an iron-laden stationary trailer-truck was hit by a Patna-bound bus on NH-2 in Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)