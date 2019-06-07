Eight Indians were among at least 17 who were killed after a bus from Oman crashed into a road sign in Dubai, on Friday, June 7.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian consulate announced:

1/2) We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that 8 Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident. Consulate is in touch with relatives of some of the deceased & awaits further details for others to inform their families. — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) June 6, 2019

2/2) The names of those who have passed away are: Mr. Rajagopalan, Mr. Feroz Khan Pathan, Mrs. Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Mr. Deepak Kumar, Mr. Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Mr. Kiran Johnny, Mr. Vasudev, Mr. Tilakram Jawahar Thakur. — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) June 6, 2019

The bus was carrying 31 passengers of different nationalities, who were returning after Eid celebrations in Oman. The bus crashed into a signboard at Al Rashidiya exit towards the metro station, the police said. A probe into the exact cause of the accident is underway.

The injured have been taken to Rashid hospital in Dubai. Four Indians were discharged after first aid treatment while three others are still undergoing treatment, an official from the Indian consulate said.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said that it would suspend services along the Muscat-Dubai route for the immediate future.