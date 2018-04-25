Domestic carrier Jet Airways is raining discounts on flight tickets as airlines try to grab market share in an increasingly competitive aviation space.

The airliner is currently offering many schemes which can easily be availed by the passengers from its website or mobile app.

Lets take a look at various offers:

Discount on economy flight tickets

Jet Airways is offering 30 percent discount on base fare in economy flights flying from India to select destinations in Europe.

In order to avail this promotional offer, one should book the tickets by April 30, 2018. The travel period of Jet Airways' special sale offer for outbound journey starts on October 10, 2018 and ends on December 15, 2018. For inbound journey, the travel period starts from January 15, 2019.

Discount on premier flight tickets

Jet Airways is offering premiere flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 6,808 under its 'Book Early, Save More' promotional scheme.

In order to avail the scheme, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior to departure. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey. The discount offer is applicable on select booking classes and there is no restriction on this scheme.

Cashback offer

Under another scheme, Jet Airways is offering cashback on bookings of flight tickets made using Airtel payments bank or money wallet.

Users can avail 10 percent cashback on the transaction amount at jetairways.com or the mobile app by paying through Airtel payments bank or Airtel money wallet. The cashback offer is valid for bookings done till April 30, 2018, according to the airline's website.