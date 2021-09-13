The Beleaguered private airline, Jet Airways is expected to resume operation from the First Quarter of the financial year 2022. The Airline will operate only on the short international routes Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for the grounded airline, announced on Monday.

It also stated that Jet Airways' inaugural flight would be on the Delhi-Mumbai route and that the airline's headquarters would henceforth be in Delhi rather than Mumbai. It is pertinent to note that the airline, which was the first in aviation history to resume after being grounded for more than two years, has hired over 150 people, with another 1,000 on the way.

UAE businessman Murari Lal Jalan, who is the lead member of the London headquartered Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways said, "Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short-haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022. Our plan is to have 50+ aircraft in 3 years and 100+ in 5 years which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the Consortium."

Jet Airways 2.0

Due to growing losses, the airline, which was previously India's largest private carrier, was forced to cancel all flights in April 2019, owing to lenders billions of dollars and laying off thousands of people. On slot allocation, essential airport infrastructure, and night parking, the corporation is collaborating closely with authorities and airport coordinators.

The National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) accepted Jet Airways' rehabilitation plan in June. According to the corporation, all creditors will be paid according to the plan in the following months.

The bankruptcy court's permission came months after the consortium's revival plan was approved by Jet's creditors in October 2020. Jet Airways' new headquarters would be in Delhi NCR, with senior executives operating out of the Gurgaon Corporate Office.