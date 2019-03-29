Jessie J sure makes pain and wounds look good. We have to say that we're categorising cupping marks as wounds. Apparently, Jessie J stripped down to just a thong in another candid snap as she displayed cupping marks on her back in an image posted to her Instagram account.

Reportedly The Who You Are singer, showcased her toned figure in her underwear as she expressed her gratitude to pain expert Vicky Vlachonis for helping with her anxiety battle by using the alternative treatment as she was pictured in a marble bathroom, the British musician wore her cropped 'do in loose curls and opted for minimal make-up.

Jessie apparently, captioned the shot: '@Vickyvlachonis I am so grateful I met you. I wouldn't be the person I am now without your help with my anxiety. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Here is an awkward pic of my cupping I had done a few nights ago.'

Jessie J has apparently been open about her battle with anxiety in the past, and often encourages fans to 'let their grief out' in candid social media posts. Jessie J is currently dating Channing Tatum who split from his wife Jenna Dewan a while back.

Apparently, The Flashlight singer garnered attention from the Magic Mike star as he left a gushing comment on her racy snap, stating: 'I don't have words for how much i love this'.

Jessie apparently, captioned the black-and-white snap 'The picture @eduardoponcehair posted for my birthday. This picture says everything about our friendship my secret lover,' followed by a series of laughing faces. You can check out the pic here: