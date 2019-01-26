Okay, so can Channing Tatum and Jessie J get any cuter? Reportedly they sparked romance rumours back in October when they were spotted together for the first time.

Reportedly Jessie J and Channing Tatum appeared smitten as they smooched goodbye on the pavement before the singer hopped into a waiting car. The 30-year-old songstress appeared to be rocking an off-duty look as she bid farewell to her new beau in Los Angeles.

It is known that Channing announced his split from Jenna Dewan in April after nine years of marriage and an insider claimed that their split was down to their careers.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column that Jenna believed her husband wasn't working as hard as he should have on their relationship, whilst she was allegedly 'troubled' by the Magic Mike star's success.

Reuters

The source claimed: 'She is troubled by his success. He was turning down jobs because of her, and they were fighting a lot.'

Explaining that the split was foreseeable as they had 'fallen out of love', the source added: 'Jenna always said they had to put work into their marriage to keep it alive, and while Channing is a great dad to their daughter, [Jenna] felt like he stopped wanting to work as hard on them as a married couple.'

They released a statement on Instagram that read: 'We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

Reuters

'Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.'

Channing and Jessie sure look adorable together and we have to say that they do look like they're in love. And we wish them well.