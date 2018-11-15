Jessie J has opened up about a very personal issue with her fans at her concert in London. The 30-year-old singer shockingly revealed that she is unable to have children.

The Bang Bang singer talked about her infertility issue while she took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall on November 13. She told the audience, which included Channing Tatum: "So four years ago, I was told that I couldn't have children, and it's OK, I'm going to have children, trust me. When the doctor told me, my reaction was, 'Oh hell nooooooo.'"

"And I don't tell you guys for sympathy, I'm one of millions of women, and of men, that have gone through this and will go through this, and it can't become something that defines us," she continued. "But, I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and of sadness. But, also to give myself joy and give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard."

"So, if you've ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it, or have lost a child, then please know you are not alone in your pain," she added.

Following the show, the 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to gush about her performance. He wrote: "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

Meanwhile, in April, Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced they have split after nine years of marriage. The two tied the knot on July 11, 2009, after meeting each other for the first time on the set of their movie, Step Up in 2005. They announced their split on April 2, through a joint statement they shared on Instagram.

The note read: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," they said. "We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy."