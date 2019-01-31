An American tabloid has come up with claims that Channing Tatum is unhappy with Jessie J's diva attitude. The couple's romance has apparently cooled off after they started dating in September last year.

According to a report in Star, the 30-year-old singer's clingy behavior is upsetting the Magic Mike star. An alleged source said: "In the beginning everything was great. Jessie was sweet and accommodating, but now he's finding out she's a lot more complicated than he thought."

Adding on, the publication claimed that Jessie has been acting extremely needy since the recent death of longtime bodyguard. The insider added: "She calls him at all hours of the night, and she expects him to pick up. She's got a lot going on, and sometimes she's short-tempered."

"It can be an hour of listening to her and what's going on in her life. But then, when he tries to call her, it often goes straight to voice mail or an assistant picks up to take a message," the source went on.

Despite these reports, the 38-year-old actor and the British singer proved they are going strong and were photographed kissing and hugging just outside her house in Los Angeles on 24 January. A source told E! News: "Channing helped her with her luggage and walked her out to the car."

"As they said goodbye, he hugged her and pulled her in a close. Then he gave her a quick kiss and whispered something in her ear. They both were smiling and lingered like they didn't want to have to say goodbye. He handed her her camera as she got in the car and she drove off with a smile," the insider added.

Meanwhile, in April, Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced they have split after nine years of marriage. The two tied the knot on July 11, 2009, after meeting each other for the first time on the set of their movie, Step Up in 2005. The former couple, who have a daughter together, announced their split on April 2, through a joint statement on Instagram.