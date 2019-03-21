Jessie J and Channing Tatum are allegedly ready to start a family of their own. The couple's romance has gotten stronger after they started dating in September last year.

According to a report in Life & Style, the Bang Bang singer has been eager to get pregnant. A source said: "Channing doesn't play the eld. He's a one-woman guy and he's found that woman in Jessie. He's ready to take their relationship to the next level."

"Jessie's friends say her biological clock is ticking — and loudly," the insider added.

in November 2018, the 30-year-old singer shockingly revealed that she is unable to have children. She talked about her infertility issue while she took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall.

Following that, Jessie said she still has hope that she will be a mother one day, in an emotional post on her Instagram Story.

"After explaining the meaning of my song 'Four Letter Word' onstage during this tour. The love and support I have received has been overwhelming. Thank you," she wrote. "I was told 4 years ago I won't be able to have children. I was also told I would need a hysterectomy immediately and to be put on medication. I refused the hysterectomy I'm off all medication through natural medicine and diet change."

"I am doing all I can to make it happen the best way my body will allow," she continued, insisting, "I will be a mother. I believe in miracles. But if it doesn't happen naturally. Then that wasn't meant to be the journey. But a mother is within all of us. That inspires every day. We are strong. Time will tell."