FRIENDS alum Jennifer Aniston recently shared a photo of her Christmas decoration with "Our First Pandemic 2020" engraved on it.

The Christmas decor ornament did not go down well with several social media users, who called the choice of words completely insensitive.

Earlier on Friday, Brad Pitt's former wife Jennifer Aniston posted an Instagram story to share a photo of a Christmas tree decoration, which was a disk made of wood with the words "our first pandemic 2020" engraved on it. The actress did not post any further explanation about the engravings but several users pointed out that the engravings were very insensitive.

Many social media users pointed out that the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has caused the jobs of millions of people worldwide and has also resulted in the death of over a million people. The pandemic has affected the lives of each one of us and to make it a wooden disk and writing "Our First Pandemic 2020" seems a little out of the line.

That being said, some of the users came to Jen's defense and applauded her humour. One fan wrote, "This was clearly meant with humour. Why are we giving this air with all the actual things in the world that we could be offended by? Don't enable that faux rage in people, it's not productive (sic)."

At the same time, the 51-year-old Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram story on Christmas Eve to share a bunch of photos of her celebrating the festival at home.

The Morning Show actress shared several pictures of her dogs, including her new puppy Lord Chesterfield, and her Schnauzer mix Clyde.

Jennifer Aniston's work-life:

On the professional front, Jennifer Aniston will get together with Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and the other co-stars for the FRIENDS reunion show that will stream on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, We Are the Millers actress has now become the new Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins. She shared the news on her Instagram page, writing:

"I'm so excited to (finally) announce that I'm joining @vitalproteins as the Chief Creative Officer. Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly...so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it. I've always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out – and I'm so happy to share the importance of collagen. #StayVital More on THIS soon!"