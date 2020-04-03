Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry's FRIENDS reunion show has been put on hold due to the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic.

All the six-star cast of the original FRIENDS TV show were set to make their comeback for one-off special that was supposed to air on HBO Max. However, the novel Coronavirus outbreak has put the special's feature into hiatus.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and Jennifer Aniston announced from their respective social media accounts that they were officially set to reunite onscreen in 2020 for the unscripted Friends reunion.

Friends reunion

It was previously reported that there are speculations the six stars will receive a hefty $2.5 million a piece for participating in the special reunion episode.

As per a report by Variety, the filming of the FRIENDS TV show's reunion episode has been delayed. The filming of the special reunion episode was supposed to begin filming in the last week of March, but now production is being pushed until May at the earliest.

At the same time, there are chances that the filming of Friends reunion special begins in mid-April and we might get to see the hour-long episode on HBO Max in May itself.

What to expect in Friends reunion special?

Ever since it was announced that all the six-star cast of the original run is making a comeback, fans from all over the world are speculating as to what they can expect from the reunion special.

For starters, it can be a brand new episode featuring all the six characters and their children. If this is the case then it would be pretty interesting to see how Ross and Rachel actually managed to raise their daughter. At the same time, fans would want to see how Joey lived his life as an actor.

On contrary to this, there are chances that we might just get to see these stars sitting in a coffee shop and sharing their experiences while they filmed the Friends TV show.

Whatever the case, fans are pretty excited to see their favorite TV stars sharing the screen again.

It should be noted that the Friends reunion special delay follows the suspension of the filming of several high-budget projects, including Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7, The Matrix 4, and several other Netflix and Disney's projects.