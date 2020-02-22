After years of saying no, all the six stars of Friends have finally agreed to reunite for an exclusive untitled special on HBO Max. Many fans, however, think that the special reunion episode is going to be very challenging for everyone involved in the project.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer confirmed through their Instagram handles that they are reuniting for a special on HBO Max.

Sources close to the current situation have revealed that the six stars will receive at least $2.5 million apiece for participating in the special.

Friends reunion special is a challenging task:

On one hand, fans from around the world are rejoicing as they will get to see their six-favorite characters back on the screen but a reunion episode has always been a bad idea.

There are several great shows in the history that had some amazing run but when they returned for a special episode or a movie, they failed to follow the fans' expectations.

It should be noted here that Friends TV show is adored by millions and millions of fans from all the around the globe and if the showrunners are planning to create an hour-long episode, then fans would be expecting a lot from their end and it would actually be difficult for them to fulfill everyone's expectations.

In addition to this, when Friends TV show started to stream on Netflix and fans watched it for the first time, they seemed to have problems with several of the content. For starters, many people called David Schwimmer Ross Geller a homophobic character because he fires one of the nannies because he wasn't comfortable with him being a man, Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani was named a womanizer for getting involved with so many women over the period of the show, and so on.

The show was successful back when it was released and no doubt, fans still love it too much but making everyone happy and still following current social protocols is surely going to be difficult for everyone involved in the reunion episode.

That being said, just like any other Friends TV show fan, we are eagerly waiting to see those six characters reuniting for a laughter riot.