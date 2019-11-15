Matthew Perry reportedly has the hots for his Friends TV show co-star Courteney Cox. The on-screen couple recently spent some time together and now there are reports that Matthew has always been in love with Courteney.

"Matthew's always been in love with her," a source revealed to UsWeekly. The source went on to claim that even though Matthew knows that Courteney Cox is currently dating Johnny McDaid, Matthew has "never fully been able to get over her."

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox starred as Chandler Bing and Monica Geller in NBC's sitcom, Friends. The duo shared an amazing on-screen chemistry as a couple and when Cox shared a picture of them on a lunch date, several fans started to wonder that something might be happening between the two of them.

"Could I BE any happier? #realfriends," Courteney Cox wrote on Instagram alongside a cute selfie with Matthew Perry.

Matthew Perry dating history

Matthew Perry dated Yasmine Bleeth in 1995 and then started dating Julie Roberts from 1995 to 1996. The 17 Again movie star then dated Lizzy Caplan from 2006 and ended it in 2012.

Several reports back in 2016 suggested that Matthew Perry was romantically involved with his The Kennedys: After Camelot co-star Katie Holmes. In the miniseries, Holmes starred as Jackie Kennedy, while Perry played the role of her brother-in-law Ted Kennedy. The reports, however, turned out to be not true.

Courteney Cox dating history

The 55-year-old Courteney was previously married to actor David Arquette. The couple got married on June 12, 1999, in San Francisco. They parted ways in 2010, although they maintain a close friendship and ongoing business relationship in Coquette Productions.

Courteney started dating Snow Patrol band member Johnny McDaid in late 2013. The couple announced their engagement on June 26, 2014, but afterwards called it off.