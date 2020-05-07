Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are both enjoying their respective lives but fans are always speculating about a possible love affair between them since Brad is legally separated from Angelina Jolie. There was a recent rumor that Angelina's daughter Shiloh has started calling Jennifer "mommy" and now Jennifer's reps have come out and cleared the rumors for good.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their separation in September 2016. Ever since then, Brad's name is linked with several other celebrities but it is Jennifer Aniston's name that has made all the heads turned.

Brad attending Jennifer's 50th birthday party and Jennifer looking at Brad when he won the award for his brilliant performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, made several to assume that there is something going on between Brad and Jennifer.

There was a recent claim from New Idea that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh have developed a special bond with Brad's first wife Jennifer and now wants to call her "mommy."

Following these claims, Jennifer Aniston's representative has responded to the rumors and stated these speculations are not true at all.

"This is just another complete fabrication and has no relationship to reality," via express.co.uk.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's relationship:

After parting ways from Jennifer Aniston, Brad started seeing Angelina Jolie with whom he stayed in a serious relationship for more than a decade. But when the duo announced their separation, fans started to wonder when Brad and Jennifer will patch things up.

There were reports that Jennifer and Brad will soon go away and have a secret wedding. However, as we reported on multiple occasions in the past — there is nothing going on between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Meanwhile, several speculations are pointing that Brad Pitt is having hots for Alia Shawkat. An alleged source revealed to Us Weekly that Brad and Alia are indeed spending a majority of quarantine time together.

"They're hanging out plenty," a source close to Brad told Us Weekly. "They're only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad's place whenever they have time to chill. It's all very organic and easy," the alleged insider claimed.