Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is reportedly planning to target India during Dussehra celebrations on October 8.

According to reports, the station superintendent of Rohtak railway station in Haryana received a letter via a post on Saturday (September 14), purportedly written by JeM commander in Jammu and Kashmir Masood Ahmad, threatening to bomb six temples and eleven railway stations in the country.

The letter targets railway stations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Rohtak, Jaipur, Kota, Bhopal, Rewari, Itarsi, Hisar and Kurushetra.

The terror outfit has stated that they will blow up the said targets to avenge the killings of its militants. Central investigation agencies have sounded high alert across the country and security has been beefed up at the railway stations and other possible targets.

Haryana police is investigating the threat and have said that all necessary precautions are being taken and there is no need to panic.

The letter comes after the intelligence agency had warned of infiltration last month by Pakistani commandos to Indian Territory through Kutch in Gujarat via sea route to create communal violence or terror attacks in the country.