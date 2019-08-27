Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh on Monday said Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is training an "underwater wing" to carry out attacks and assured that the Indian Navy is fully prepared to counter any such efforts.

"We have received intelligence (input) that an underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is training people to carry out attacks from water and that is one change. But we are fully prepared and will thwart any such attempt," Singh told reporters.

The Naval Chief talked about the latest security developments on the sidelines of a lecture titled 'Indian Ocean - Changing Dynamic- Maritime Security Imperatives for India' at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune.

While answering queries on the Navy's capabilities in the evolving form of terror, the Navy Chief said that after the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, which was carried out via sea, India's coastline vigilance have heightened to ensure maritime security.

"The Indian Navy, maritime police, state governments and other stakeholders are making sure there is no intrusion from the sea," the Navy chief stated.

Last week, an intelligence report revealed six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have infiltrated into Tamil Nadu via Sri Lanka. Referring to the report, Admiral Singh said, "We have got input that they had entered and that some of them have been arrested. They are being interrogated."

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the Indian government's decision to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir, under Article 370, and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories - J&K and Ladakh.

Indian intelligence has warned the centre that Pakistan is planning to push 100 "hardcore" terrorists from Afghanistan into Kashmir in an attempt to "deceive the international community into showing the deteriorating situation in the valley".

Other intelligence reports also stated that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has given JeM full permission for carrying out suicide bomb attacks in the valley to cause as many casualties as they can, without worrying about "collateral damage".