Security has been beefed up along the coastal regions Gujarat after an intelligence agency warned of a possible terror attack from Pakistani commandos in its security advisory.

According to the advisory, the Pakistan-trained commandos or terrorists have infiltrated into the Indian Territory via the Gulf of Kutch/Kutch through Harami Nala creek area (sea). The Pak-trained commandoes are believed to be trained with underwater attacks. This infiltration by Pakistan will be to create a communal disturbance or terrorist attack in Gujarat.

The Intelligence Bureau had earlier alerted the Gujarat Police over possible infiltration of terrorists via sea routes. The security has been tightened and BSF and Indian Coast Guard are kept on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents in the state.

Adani Ports and SEZ issued a security advisory that read: "It is advised that all ships at Mundra port take utmost security measures and maintain a vigilant watch."

"All shipping agents and stakeholders are directed to inform their vessels accordingly and report any suspicious activity to marine control station and port operation centre immediately. Please note that Mundra port is maintaining security level 1. Security measures have also been enhanced on the shore side of the port. All are requested to cooperate with the security accordingly," read the statement.