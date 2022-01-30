Terrorist attack on J and K police bus leaves many injured; two died, two critical Close
Five terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed in two separate encounters at Budgam and Pulwama districts in Kashmir in the last 12 hours, officials said on Sunday. 

Four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Naira area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district while one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in another encounter in the Chrar-i-Sharief area in Central Kashmir's Budgam district.

kashmir encounter
2 terrorists neutralised in an encounter in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.Twitter/ANI

"Five terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT and JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big success for us," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar. 

Pakistan terrorists
 Pakistani terrorists.Representational image | Reuters

A large quantity of arms and ammunition and other incriminating material has been recovered from the slain terrorists.

On Saturday, a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Naira area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter killing four terrorists.

