A police officer and three civilians were injured when unidentified terrorists lobbed a grenade at Hari Singh High Street area in Srinagar-the summer capital of the Union Territory.

Terrorists managed to throw a grenade amid high security in the capital city on the eve of Republic Day. According to reports, terrorists threw a grenade targetting security personnel in Srinagar resulting in injuries to four persons including a police officer and two women, officials said.

The grenade was thrown at a team of security personnel at Hari Singh High Street at around 3.30 PM, reports said, adding the grenade exploded by the roadside.

Police Inspector among injured

According to initial reports, four persons were injured in the grenade explosion. They have been identified as Police Inspector Tanveer Hussain who is posted with Anti-Corruption Bureau. Pedestrians injured in the grenade explosion included a woman identified as Asmat (40) wife of Zahoor Ahmad Hajam of Charar-i-Shareef and the couple— Tanveera (38) and her husband Muhammad Shafi Bhat (43) of Chattabal Srinagar.

All of them were shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital and their condition is stable.

Reports said that while the couple has suffered injuries in the abdomen region, the woman from Charar-i-Shareef Budgam has injuries in her legs. Details regarding the police inspector were awaited. The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched searches for the terrorists.