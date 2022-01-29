Continuing the selective killing of unarmed cops, terrorists killed a head constable of Jammu and Kashmir in south Kashmir Anantnag district.

According to reports, terrorists fired upon a policeman in Hassan Pora locality of the Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

The injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The deceased policeman was identified as Head Constable Ali Mohammad.

According to an official handout, Anantnag Police received information about a terror crime incident at Hasanpora Tabala area of Bijbehara Anantnag where terrorists had fired upon a cop. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot.

"Officers attending the terror crime spot learned that Head Constable Ali Mohammad Ganie was shot at by the terrorists near his residential house at Hasanpora Tabala area of Bijbehara Anantnag. In this terror incident, he had received grievous gunshot injuries. Although the injured police personnel was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. It is pertinent to mention that the martyred official was posted at Police Station Kulgam", the official handout of police stated.

Bijbehara Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. An investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and a search in the area is going on.

Three TRF terrorists arrested in Ganderbal

Police arrested three terrorists of LeT/ TRF outfit in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. A police spokesperson said that Ganderbal Police along with the teams of 24 RR and 115 Bn. CRPF arrested three terrorists during Naka checking in the Shuhama area and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

"The three were identified as Faisal Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad Lone resident of Braripora Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob son of Mohd Yaqoob Ganie resident of Zaipora Shopian and Nasir Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Ayoub Dar resident of Begam Kulgam," the statement reads.

Two Chinese pistols, 3 pistol magazines,15 rounds of ammunition, and two hand grenades besides three mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

During preliminary questioning, the trio revealed their affiliation with proscribed outfit LeT/TRF and indulged in various terror-related activities in the district.

In this regard case FIR no 07/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Ganderbal and investigation in this regard has started.

IED recovered in Poonch

An improvised explosive device (IED) was seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday.

The seizure was made by security forces from near Sheendara village on the Jammu-Poonch highway on specific information, and was later neutralized by experts of the bomb disposal squad, "reports said.