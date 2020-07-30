Jeevitha Rajasekhar, the wife of actor Dr Rajasekhar, is set to make her comeback on the small screen. The Tollywood actress would replace Roja Selvamani in Zee Telugu's Bathuku Jataka Bandi.

Zee Telugu has made an official announcement about Jeevitha Rajasekhar's comeback to the small screen with Bathuku Jataka Bandi. She is replacing Roja Selvamani. "Roja, who led the show for years, is unavailable to shoot the show due to personal reasons. In her absence, Jeevitha has been roped in to bring people together and facilitates discussion between them," read the TV channel's statement.

Bathuku Jataka Bandi is a socially responsive talk show aired on Zee Telugu. The show focuses on providing psychological and legal counseling, aid, and guidance to disputing families and individuals. The innovative concept became a common platform for estranged couples and family members to sort out their conflicts and in several such instances, helped them get back together.

The first season of Bathuku Jataka Bandi was hosted by film actress Sumalatha and directed by Suresh Surapaneni. Besides getting critical acclaim, this show was instrumental in reuniting more than 50 families. The second season of the show debuted on 6 July 2015 and was hosted by Jeevitha Rajshekar, who was replaced by veteran actress Geetha followed by Roja Selvamani in the later seasons.

Bathuku Jatka Bandi is aired at 11:30 am from Monday to Saturday. Until today, Roja's episodes were telecasted, but its emotional roller coaster episode with Jeevitha Rajasekhar will be aired from this Friday. "All safety measures were taken during the shoot and the shoots are happening with the limited crew," reads the statement of Zee Telugu.

"The sets were sanitized and fumigated at regular intervals. Temperature checks and doctor briefing happens regularly on the set. In short, the entire unit has taken utmost precautions by continuing to practice social distancing norms, wearing masks when not on camera, alongside maintaining high standards sanitation on sets," adds its statement.