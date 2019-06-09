Actress Roja has reportedly switched off her mobile phone in a bid to avoid receiving calls from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and any other leader from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP/YCP).

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took oath as Chief Minister on May 30, inducted 25 ministers in Andhra Pradesh on June 8. As per his electoral promise, he gave Cabinet berths to seven legislators from the backward classes - five from the Scheduled Castes, one each from the Scheduled Tribes and Muslims and four each from the Kapu and the Reddy communities. He could not get his close aide Roja in Cabinet.

Roja has been one of the strong loyalists of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She always stood beside him like a rock, when he was in opposition. She was humiliated by the TDP leaders during assembly sessions, she fought against it like a lioness. She has been one of the most powerful and popular leaders from the YSRCP.

The actress was hoping to get a place in the first cabinet of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, but her caste equations snatched this opportunity. Roja belongs to Reddy community from the Chittore district. Her chance became dim when Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who is from the caste and area, was inducted into the cabinet from which Roja was excluded.

Roja and her supporters, who were of supreme confidence about her cabinet berth, were very upset with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision not to give any Cabinet berth to her. Hence, she decided to say away from the swearing-in ceremony of ministers on Saturday. Along with her assistants, she also switched off the phones in bid to avoid receiving calls from Jagan or anyone from the party.

It was rumoured earlier that Roja would be Deputy CM. But when she did not get anything, many of her fans requested Jagan to respect her work. VGR (@wheelsb4) tweeted, "Dear @ysjagan Garu #Roja put her BEST in @YSRCParty to be known as the best suited party. Rest of 25 who are going to be minsters might worked locally but #roja became 2states party ambassador suggest to give her value in party the best is #cinema&tv."