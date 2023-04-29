The NTA released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, session 2 exam result in the early hours on Saturday, April 29. Students who appeared for the April session exams can download their score cards from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The NTA has dropped 10 questions in the final answer key, released on April 24. For these dropped questions, the NTA has clarified that full marks will be given to candidates who appeared in the exam on a specific date.

How to download score cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for results on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials of application number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the result for future reference.

IIT JEE Advanced 2023 registration will begin on April 30, 2023. Successful aspirants can apply for the same through the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

The host institute -- Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati -- has already started the application process for OCI/ NRI candidates.

In JEE Main session 2, over 8 lakh candidates had registered the result of whom is now uploaded on the official website.