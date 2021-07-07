Just before the admit cards of JEE Main 2021 candidates were to be released in April, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had to put the process on immediate hold and reschedule the entrance examination.

Now addressing the concerns and queries of lakhs of students in the country, NTA released the fresh examination dates for the JEE Main 2021. The April examination will be held from July 20-25.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in a video posted on his official twitter account, announced the dates and addressed the concerns of the students.

The dates, postponed and rescheduled

The April session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 will be conducted from July 20-25 now. Whereas the JEE Main 2021 (May) session examinations will be conducted from July 27-August 2. As per the official figures, around 6.80 lakh candidates have registered for the April session examination.

Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for the safety and bright future of our students, National Testing Agency will be holding the JEE (Main)-2021 Examination. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @EduMinOfIn https://t.co/n06cT7pywk — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2021

Application window reopens, modifications can be made

The students who could not apply earlier for the exams, have been given another opportunity as the application window has been reopened. Those wishing to apply for April session have between July 6 to July 8 to submit their completed application. JEE Main (May) applications can be submitted from July 9-July12.

The benefit also translates to students who have already applied for the above examinations. As they can change, revise and modify particulars like (session, subject, category etc) during the respective period of July 6-8 and July 9-July 12.

Alongside, the candidates who have changed their mind for some reason, can now even withdraw their applications. It must also be noted that the earlier two attempts of JEE was increased to a total of four in 2021. Which means students can now appear in JEE Main four times.

Of the total candidates appearing in Mains, only 2.5 lakh will make it to JEE Advanced 2021.

Test cities increased, examination centre can be changed

The fresh announcement is a sigh of relief for students enrolled away from home cities, who had filled up the examination centre other than their home town. Candidates who had registered earlier and now wish to change the examination centre for any reason will be able to do so.

In the same measure NTA has also increased the test cities from 232 to 334. More test centres will mean less traversing and less crowding at the examination centres.

Apply separately

In the public notice by NTA, it has also been mentioned that, "If a candidate wants to apply B.E/B.Tech in April session and B.Arch in the May session, then he/she should apply separately." It must be noted that the postponed April session (Session 3) will be conducted only for Paper 1(B.E/B.Tech).

NEET aspirants feel left behind, take to social media

Soon after the exam dates and guidelines of JEE were announced, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants took to social media to express their anger at being left out. Although NTA has announced that NEET will be conducted on August 1, the guidelines are yet to be issued and application form is yet to be released.