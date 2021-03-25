JEE (Main) March examination results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday. A total of 6.19 lakh candidates had registered for the exams, of which around 5.9 appeared for the test, which was conducted from March 16 till 18.

According to the NTA, 13 candidates got the perfect score, securing 100 percentile in the exams for admission to engineering programmes. The exams were conducted in 792 centers across 334 cities, including 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

How to check results online?

Those who appeared for JEE (Main) exams in March can check their results online. Here's a step-by-step guide to do so.

Step 1: Go to the official jeemain.nta.nic.in website

Step 2: Click on the link for JEE Main March Results 2021

Step 3: Login using your credentials and hit submit

Step 4: The JEE Main results will appear on screen. Take a print out of the results for your records.

NTA had released the final answer key of the exam on March 20, allowing candidates to raise objections against the given answer key till March 22. After reviewing the objections, the NTA released the final answer key on March 23.