The producers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar are in no hurry for its OTT release and they will wait until the theaters reopen. Ranveer Singh has recently started dubbing for the film at the studio of Yash Raj Films.

Ranveer Singh completed the shooting of Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the first week of February. He tweeted on February 7, "It's a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir... from 'BAND BAAJA BAARAAT' to 'JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR' Trumpet ➡ Fisted hand it's been an incredible 10 years under your guidance ❤ Divyang....You are a ball of love and positive energy ❤ thank you for making me your Jayesh Man."

Aditya Chopra, who is bankrolling it with Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films, announced its release date, tweeted March 13, "In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, #AdityaChopra & @ritesh_sid have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release #JayeshbhaiJordaar on 2nd October and @excelmovies will release #Toofaan on 18th September 2020."

A week after this announcement, the cinema halls across the country were shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It has been seven months and theatres are yet to open. It was rumoured that Jayeshbhai Jordaar would directly release on the OTT platforms. With 15 days left for its release, we hear that the makers have no plans to opt for an OTT release and that they will wait until the theaters reopen.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh visited Yash Raj Films on Thursday to resume the work and he is said to have started dubbing for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. "Ranveer is starting to dub for the film and that's why he was at YRF, the Hindustan Times quoted a trade source as informing

The source added, "His work schedule is back to normal and he is absolutely fine to shoot and work in the pandemic because it is the new normal now. He realizes that the industry has to restart for business to be back as usual and as a superstar he will be extremely proactive to contribute towards normalizing the industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic."

Talking about the release of the movie, the source said, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar is going to release in theatres, no doubt about that. So, the makers are keeping the film ready to release. They will assess the best time to release the film, given the pandemic and make further plans to market and release this really special film. Ranveer will wrap his entire dubbing work on Jayeshbhai now."

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humorous film set in Gujarat and the movie revolves around a Gujarati man who becomes an unlikely hero when he champions the cause of women empowerment. The film marks the debut of writer Divyang Thakkar as an independent director. Southern actress Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame, who forayed in to Bollywood with Meri Nimmo, is playing the female lead opposite Ranveer.