One more actress from South is set to make her debut in Bollywood. Shalini Pandey, who rose to fame after playing the role of Preeti in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, will pair up with none other than Ranveer Singh, for his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

This comedy film will be directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar.

As per the sources, the makers were looking forward to introducing a fresh face opposite the protagonist. So, Shalini was approached, who was pleased to be part of the film. She will be seen playing a Gujarati girl.

"After witnessing her screen tests and audition, Aditya Chopra was pretty much impressed with Shalini's screen presence and decided immediately to launch her in the Hindi circuit," said a source. An official confirmation is awaited.

After Arjun Reddy, Shalini was seen in 118 for which she paired up with Kalyan Ram. The film, her second Telugu venture, did well at the box office. Her recent Tamil flick 100% Kaadhal, which is a Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster 100% Love, tanked at the box office.

The actress is currently busy essaying a Turkish Indian girl in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Jwala starring Vijay Antony, Arun Vijay and Raima Sen. She will also be seen in Anushka Shetty and Madhavan's multilingual film Nishabdam titled as Silence in other languages. If Jayeshbhai Jordaar really works out for Shalini, she will definitely win hearts all over.