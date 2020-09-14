Shalini Pandey, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, has got herself a new companion -- a pet puppy.

Shalini said: "As far back as I can remember, I always wanted a pet. I'm extremely fond of animals. Also, we had 3 dogs at my grandparents house when I was a kid. So, I always wanted to have my own companion. I feel connected to animals! My pup's name is AJ and she is three months old! It was the most amazing feeling (bringing her home)."

The Arjun Reddy actress has named her pup AJ and shared the reason why she chose such a name. "There's a series called AJ and the Queen and I saw that series sometime back. I really love it and there is a little girl whose name is AJ, as in Amber Jasmine. I just like the initials AJ," Shalini Pandey said.

How has the pup changed her life? "My whole life was upside down the first few weeks. It was the most amazing feeling. Even if I have sleepless nights, I don't feel the exhaustion because of her. Cuddling with her takes all the tiredness away. My life has changed and for good. There's an additional family member at home! It's the most beautiful feeling. I'm just super excited every day to see what she destroys next!"