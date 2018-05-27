On the 54th death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid their tributes to the nation's first Prime Minister.

Among those who paid their tribute includes former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Karnataka MLA DK Shivakumar.

"Tributes to our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary," Modi tweeted.

Rahul, Nehru's great-grandson, also paid his tributes at Shantivan in New Delhi on Sunday, May 27.

Nehru, popularly called Pandit Nehru or Chacha Nehru, became India's first Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, soon after India got independence from British rule. He is considered as a central figure in the freedom struggle of the country.

Under Nehru's leadership, Congress completely dominated national and state-level politics as they won consecutive elections in 1951, 1957, and 1962.

Nehru passed away on May 27, 1964. His birthday in India is celebrated as Bal Diwas (Children's Day). Here are some of the political leaders who paid their homage to the first prime minister of India.

My tributes to 1st Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru - the architect of modern, democratic, socialist India - on his death anniversary. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 27, 2018

Tributes to our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2018

On his 54th Death Anniversary, we pay homage to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the great statesman & maker of Modern India.#RememberingNehru pic.twitter.com/8SZVGtaKyO — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 27, 2018

On Jawaharlal Nehru’s death anniversary, we thank a leader whose progressive thinking changed India. From implementing revolutionary social, economic and political reforms to establishing premier institutes. We can never thank him enough for his contributions to the modern India. pic.twitter.com/kdT8xNf39q — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 27, 2018

Remembering the architect of modern India, our first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. He was a great votary of vibrant democracy,public sector economy and science & technology.#RememberingNehru pic.twitter.com/u0ihhQw42q — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) May 27, 2018