gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.Central Press/Getty Images

On the 54th death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid their tributes to the nation's first Prime Minister.

Among those who paid their tribute includes former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Karnataka MLA DK Shivakumar.

"Tributes to our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary," Modi tweeted.

Rahul, Nehru's great-grandson, also paid his tributes at Shantivan in New Delhi on Sunday, May 27.

Nehru, popularly called Pandit Nehru or Chacha Nehru, became India's first Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, soon after India got independence from British rule. He is considered as a central figure in the freedom struggle of the country.

Under Nehru's leadership, Congress completely dominated national and state-level politics as they won consecutive elections in 1951, 1957, and 1962.

Nehru passed away on May 27, 1964. His birthday in India is celebrated as Bal Diwas (Children's Day). Here are some of the political leaders who paid their homage to the first prime minister of India.