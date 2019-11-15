Jawa, the legendary motorcycle brand, made its comeback exactly a year ago with the launch of Jawa and Jawa forty-two. But the brand already knew the excitement around Perak, Jawa's bobber bike, and the anticipation is almost over for millions of Indian fans.

Jawa Perak bookings will begin in India from January 1, 2020. The Perak is priced at Rs 1,94,500 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and it will available across 105 dealerships and later expand to 75 more dealerships. Deliveries for the bike will begin in April.

While the Perak doesn't come cheap, it has the spark and all the elements that make it a hit among riders. Here's everything you need to know about the all-new Perak.

Jawa Perak has a distinctive bobber look with a stunning dark finish. The production version of Jawa Perak was revealed to show those bold lines and aesthetics. It has a low and long stance and adorned in matte-black and chrome. Jawa Perak is a single-seater, which has a floating design, boasts bar-end mirrors, chopped fenders and twin raw exhaust muffler.

"Housed in a tweaked chassis with an all-new swingarm, engineered to offer the optimum transverse, longitudinal, torsional rigidity. Frame and swingarm stiffness have been tuned for a linear feel, aiding stability over straights and poise along winding roads. This plays a significant role in improving the handling," Jawa explained.

Jawa Perak is powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC engine that can produce 30bhp power and 31Nm torque. The bike has a 6-speed transmission, which the company says is optimised for great riding experience.

The Perak is BSVI compliant and its engine has been developed from the ground up. The bike features a telescopic fork at the front, twin shock absorbers in the rear and a gas-charged canister at the bottom. Perak gets its braking set up through a single disc brake at the front and a rear drum brake at the back. What completes the package is a dual-channel ABS.

Jawa Perak is the perfect example of old meets new in the best fusion possible. The retro look of the bike is sure to impress the youth and young at heart enthusiasts. It remains to be seen how well it performs in the market and the exact numbers will likely be revealed after the first half of next year.

"The last one year has been about putting smiles on every Jawa lover's face with the Jawa and Jawa forty two. It is time for us now to offer more to our customers and the Perak paves the way for that. A true factory custom, the Perak rewrites the rules for a classic motorcycle, while keeping the character of a Jawa intact," Ashish Singh Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Classic Legends, said in a statement.