It is not uncommon for Janhvi Kapoor to get trolled every now and then. From her sartorial choices, her acting skills, her social media posts to just about everything she does gets scrutinized by a section on social media. So it wasn't much of a surprise when the 'Param Sundari' actress got trolled when she said 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at a Dahi Handi event.

Janhvi, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film - Param Sundari - opposite Sidharth Malhotra; attended a Dahi Handi event in the city recently. The diva was seen breaking the traditional dahi handi matki in full festive fervor. However, it was her chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" while breaking the matka that left everyone puzzled.

The Kapoor girl was joined by BJP MLA Ram Kadam. As she broke the dahi handi with a coconut in the traditional style, she could be heard chating 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Jokes soon started dropping in on whether she got confused between Independence Day and Janmashtami. Many called her "dumb" and many couldn't overlook the goof-up.

Social media reactions

"Bharat mata ki jai? In dahi handi?" asked a user.

"Arrey bhai it's not bad to say bharat mata ki jay but you have come for dahi handi event at least you should know what to say," another user said.

"I request all bollywood celebrities please don't ruin hindus festival celebration if you are here for film promotion then kindly understand what festival it's and understand it's importance," a social media user commented.

Bharat mata ki jai ? In dahi handi ? ?? pic.twitter.com/74p8gzHLjT — Jeet (@JeetN25) August 16, 2025

"Most of them in bollywood are like that only, dumb," another social media user said.

"If you ever had doubt whether Bollywood has the most cringe folks," read a comment.

However, there were also a section that felt there wasn't anything wrong with what Janhvi said. "As dahi handi is celebrate day before janmashtami and this year a day before janmashtami is 15 august (independence day ) so nothing is wrong in it," a person reasoned.

"And what's wrong in that ???" another person asked.