Janhvi Kapoor is every designer's muse. But social media just doesn't seem to approve of her ramp walk. Every time the diva walks the ramp, she gets trolled, slammed, and subjected to a lot of negativity. And something similar happened when she walked the ramp at the India Couture Week. Janhvi turned showstopper for ace designer Jayanti Reddy.

"Romantic, whimsical, and layered with fringes and tassels, the ensembles refine Indo-western looks with khada dupattas and clever details meant to be worn, treasured and passed on," FDCI official page wrote about the outfit worn by Janhvi.

The 'Param Sundari' actress walked the ramp with grace and enchanted everyone with her big, bright eyes at the gala event. But many on social media just didn't agree.

Reactions

"Walk (-0/100) Looks (50 rupay overacting ke cut/100) Dressing sense (100/100)," a social media user commented.

"Trying hard to look like Kim," another social media user wrote.

"Sometimes running, sometimes crawling such a bad walk," read a comment.

"Zero walk over confidence walk," read another comment.

"Why these people walk in the ramp? No grace, no charm.... sleep walking," a user dropped a comment.

"No grace and class at all. Her mother was class apart," another user wrote.

"Expression less...she looks like robot," was one more of the comments.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is geared up for the release of 'Param Sundari' in August. She will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' in October this year.