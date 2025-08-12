The Supreme Court's order directing civic bodies in Delhi to transfer all the stray dogs to shelter in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad has ruffled many feathers. From online petitions to on-road protests; the common public has come out against the judgment. Several Bollywood celebs have also voiced their opinion and urged the court to reconsider their judgement.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor re-shared a post that read, "They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says — take every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet every morning."

"Yes, there are problems — bites, safety concerns — but caging an entire community of animals is not a solution, it's an erasure. The real fix? Large-scale sterilisation programs, regular vaccination drives, community feeding zones, and adoption campaigns. Not punishment. Not imprisonment," it further read.

Raveena shares her take

Raveena Tandon also voiced her opinion on the same and blamed the local bodies of failing in their duties. "I feel where the population of indies have increased, it is honestly not these poor dogs to be blamed. It means the vaccination and sterilisation drives aren't done by local bodies," she told HT.

Varun Grover, Vir Das react

Varun Grover also took to social media to pen his thoughts. "Stray dog problem is real. And it's a problem created by humans who hate dogs not by those who love dogs. Stray dog sterilisation efforts by individuals and NGOs have been constantly blocked by societies by calling them dog-feeders," he wrote.

"Rabies cases are a huge failure of the system and the solution can't be the forced starvation or trauma to the animals. Hope the animal activists and authorities sit together and find humane solutions," he concluded.

Vir Das who adopted stray dogs a few years back has urged the common public to adopt stray dogs. John Abraham, on the other hand, has written to the Chief Justice of India. He urged the honourable court to reconsider its verdict and also called it "inhumane".

John writes to CJI

"I hope you will agree that these are not 'strays' but community dogs—respected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right, having lived in the region as neighbours to humans for generations," an excerpt from his letter read.

"As someone who has worked in animal protection for decades, I wish to respectfully point out that this directive directly conflicts with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, formerly the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001 and the Supreme Court's own judgements on the issue which have consistently upheld a methodical sterilisation programme, as recommended by World Health Organisation in 1990, as the only effective and scientific solution to address the community dog population," it further read.