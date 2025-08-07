Janhvi Kapoor has become the new face of Masaba Gupta's bridal collection. House of Masaba unveiled its latest bridal collection, titled – Sabr Shukr Sukoon – featuring Janhvi Kapoor as their new age bride. The Kapoor girl showcased several bridal collections flaunting her curves, the modern silhouettes, bold and daring wedding styles. From understated to dramatic; Janhvi showcases every kind of bridal wear in the video.

Masaba bride

"She can be coy, brave, shy or rebellious. The only thing she needs to be is herself," Masaba said about the designs. Masaba's bridal collection had previously featured Kareena Kapoor Khan. So, the comparisons were inevitable. And, not everyone seemed to appreciate Janhvi featuring in the ad the way they had embraced Bebo in it.

Social media reactions

"Naah it looks very wannabe i liked the Kareena Video it looked Authentic!!! Are you all running out of Ideas? The video edit looks amateur too," wrote a user.

"Somehow, the music does not match with the video at all," another user wrote.

"Kareena one had authenticity was so much better," a social media user commented.

"What @kareenakapoorkhan did and looked.. that MAGIC.. is just not there this time. The music should have been different. The comparison with the OG KKK is inevitable. This does not seem like a good match," another social media user wrote.

Comparisons with Kareena

"This looks to repetitive," read a comment.

"Why is this video not ending?" another comment read.

"Kareena set humongous standards. Can't unsee her in any of the Masaba bride videos," a Bebo fan wrote.

"No one can beat @kareenakapoorkhan she is so authentic n @janhvikapoor pls stop it bro. ...we r tired now," another fan commented.

"I wish you took a non nepo kid. There are so many girls with no/ bare minimum plastic surgery. These nepo kids will be always getting opportunities, but those won't," was a comment.

"Where's kareena. Can't imagine this song without kareena, masaba. Sorry you set the expectations too high," another one of the comments read.

"A mannequin would have done a better job" and "She doesn't fit in this. Her laugh felt so fake. Please the song, shoot, looks are top notch but not her. We need new faces" were some more comments on the video.

However, there were also a few who appreciated Janhvi Kapoor's look and style as the Masaba bride.