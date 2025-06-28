Vicky Kaushal is the original 'Desi munda' of Bollywood and she is the 'quintessential diva' of the industry. And the two of them coming together for the cover page of a magazine was a crossover we didn't know we needed. Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor have got everyone on social media talking with their power packed cover page photoshoot.

The two powerhouse performers came together for the cover of 'The Hollywood Reporter' and internet just can't keep calm. "'Show Toppers,' Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) and Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) come together to celebrate her 25 and his 10 years in the movies," the post from THR read. Kareena and Vicky took to social media to share the cover page pictures and one can't wait to watch them together.

Reactions

Let's take a look at what social media has to say about this unconventional pairing. "They look so good together. Cast them in a film," wrote a user. "Remember that Vicky had a question from KJo, if there's a Khan will work with you, which Khan that you wish to do? and Vicky said "Kareena Kapoor Khan"," another user remembered.

"Too much Talent in one frame!" a social media user wrote. "I am screaming!!! I need to see these two in a movie!!!" another social media user commented. "I never thought they would look so perfect together," a comment read. "She ruled. He roared. And together—BOOM," one more comment read.

"When presence speaks louder than words... fire and finesse in perfect frame," another one of the comments read. "The duo we never knew we needed," read one more of the comments on the post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan.