Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have reached an undisclosed location to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. Katrina took to social media to share a picture of herself with Vicky and wrote a romantic caption. Katrina and Vicky could be seen sharing a warm hug in the picture as they pose for the lens. Kaif shared famous lyrics – "Dil Tu, Jaan Tu" to express her feelings.

Social media post

Katrina and Vicky's social media post has met with a lot of love and some have resorted to humour to react to the picture in their own way. "I thought that was travis head," wrote a user. "English wali madam with PT sir," another user commented. "Who want to see Katrina Kaif and vicky kaushal in movie," asked a social media user. "Still waiting for u to leave him and be with salman, I can't be the only one," another social media user commented.

Hilarious reactions

"Right when I am ready to come out of my despair, Katrina shares a picture with Vicky," one more person commented. "Vicky is the new Ajay Devgn," read one more of the comments. However, some users had some other things to say as well. "I also feel the same when she was not married she was giving hit back to back and vicky was just an outsider actor and when she got married with vicky God her all limelight to vicky. I want her back in movies," a fan wrote.

"I miss the old Katrina, the successful and hardworking Katrina of the past. I really hope that you will return to the peak of your success," another one of her fans opined. Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan.