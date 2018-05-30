The celebrated late actor Sridevi is still in the hearts of her fans as her untimely death came as a rude shock. The actress accidentally drowned herself in a hotel bathtub in Dubai on February 24, 2018.

Jahnvi Kapoor, Sridevi's daughter, is currently in the limelight due to her debut film Dhadak. Jahnvi is adored by most of the Bollywood celebrities and frequently features in their social media feed. She has also wrapped up her shoot for Dhadak, starring Ishaan Khatter. The film is set to release on July 20, 2018.

Janhvi talked about coping with the loss of her mother Sridevi in her first very interview with Vogue. She said, "The family has come together. It's made us feel safe and secure. Even for papa (Boney Kapoor), it's a source of comfort. It has definitely tied us together. We've lost mum, and I don't think that's a loss any of us will ever get over."

Janhvi said that she hopes that her film becomes the most talked about film. "I am so proud of my parents. I need to make them as proud of me. That has always been my motivation. I want mine to be 'the debut'. But it comes from an honest and sincere place. Mum always told me, it's not about the kind of role or movie you do; you need to make an impression- that's an actor's job. She never encouraged jealousy or frustration. We're capable of being happy for others." she added.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is producing a lot of new films with fresh new faces like Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.