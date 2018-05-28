Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming release Veere Di Wedding, has reportedly signed her next project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The actress has worked on several projects like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Kurbaan and We Are Family with the production house.

Bebo's last venture with Dharma Productions was Gori Tere Pyaar Mein in 2013, which also starred Imran Khan and was directed by Punit Malhotra. Now, a DNA report reveals that Karan has roped in the actress for a Raj Mehta directorial venture. The film is set to be a rom-com delving in relationships and marriage.

"Karan wanted Kareena to do a film with Dharma for the longest time. Right after Ki & Ka (2016), there were talks of her acting in a movie under KJo's banner, but that had to be deferred because of her pregnancy. Now, both of them have decided to come together for Raj Mehta's directorial venture," a source told the publication.

Given that Kareena is a mother of one-and-half-year-old Taimur, the makers felt that she would fit the bill. "Given how Kareena plays the role of a mom in real life, she was the perfect fit. The film is a unique take on marriage and relationships. It's a romcom with a sweet message. When Bebo heard the script, she instantly liked it."

While the Kapoor star is on board for the project, the outlet reports that there will be three other actors who will play the lead in the movie. "The story revolves around two couples. While the first has been wedded for a few years, the second is newly married. Kareena will have another A-list actor from her age bracket opposite her. The makers are trying to lock the young couple currently," the source added.

Filming is set to begin in November.

Dharma Productions has been dishing out some hit projects in the last two years. Kapoor & Sons, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and more recently Raazi have witnessed tremendous success at the box office.