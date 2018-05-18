It was a star-studded affair in New Delhi as stars as Dia Mirza, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor came together to announce the 19th Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards 2018.

Taking place from June 22 to 24 in Thailand's Siam Niramit Theatre, IIFA 2018 will be hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan. During the conference, it was also revealed that Karan Johar will reprise his IIFA 2017 role and play the presenter for the IIFA 2018 yet again. But the producer-director has made up his mind to shut his mouth for the event this year.

The Dharma Production head told the media present at the venue that he learnt his lesson from the nepotism controversy unfolded from the digs at the IIFA 2017 and has chosen to stick to the script instead of sharing his opinion on every single thing.

"To keep my mouth shut and open it only when the teleprompter comes out and not give my vishesh tippani on anything on the stage," he said. For those unaware, KJo received criticism for his jibe at Kangana Ranaut at IIFA 2017.

Flashback: When Varun Dhawan walked to the stage to receive his award for Best Actor in a Comic Role for his role in Dishoom, IIFA 2017 presenter Saif Ali Khan said, "You are here because of your papa." Varun replied, "And, you're here because of your mummy." Karan added, "I am here because of my papa", eventually the three declared "Nepotism rocks." And soon Varun told Karan, "There was a song in your film: Bole Choodiyan, Bole Kangana." To which Johar said, "Kangana nahi hi bole toh achcha hai. Kangana bahut bolti hai (It's better Kangana doesn't say anything; she talks a lot)."

This wasn't a welcomed joke and the controversial nepotism topic was the favourite subject of 2017. With Johar taking a precautionary measure of not letting history repeat, hopefully, there will be no such drama at IIFA this year.

During the press meet, it was also revealed that Ranbir will take on the stage for a performance this year. "I am very nervous when I dance. When we dance for films there is a camera and there are takes but when you dance for a live audience there is just that one take so you have to give your best. There are no cuts. I want to rehearse more because I want to better myself," he said.

Apart from Ranbir, Padmaavat actor Shahid is also preparing to set the stage on fire with his act.