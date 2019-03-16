There's no denying the fact that Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are often linked romantically with each other thanks to their crackling off-screen chemistry. Even on Koffee With Karan, Arjun Kapoor had said that Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter always keeps buzzing around his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor. It wouldn't be wrong to say that their fans often invest a lot of their time to know about their relationship. And it would be interesting for them to know that how Ishaan immediately replied with a yes to a question which was popped by Janhvi on a social media platform.

Ishaan recently did a Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and his good friend Janhvi was quite proactive in being a part of it. She threw an innocent question to Ishaan, "Do you eat watermelons" to which Ishaan replied, "Yes, Thank you for your profound question" tagging her Instagram handle in his answer.

When Ishaan appeared on Koffee With Karan along with Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar asked the Dhadak actor if he is dating Janhvi, Shahid had pulled his leg saying that Janhvi has been buzzing around him a lot.

Ishaan, however, had denied dating Janhvi and said, "We go to the gym together, listen to music, whole lot of south Indian music which is not my choice but I have grown to like it, watch movies and eat food." Earlier, Janhvi too had denied dating Ishaan and had said that her parents would get worried with the idea of her dating someone.

But when Shahid was shown Arjun's clip where the latter had said that Ishaan keeps buzzing around Janhvi, the Padmaavat actor looked quite offended with Arjun's remarks and lambasted him by taking a sly dig saying that Janhvi is not special for Ishaan in any way.

Taking a potshot at Arjun, Shahid Kapoor maintained his composure and said, "I don't know how often Arjun is around Janhvi to know how much Ishaan is buzzing around her. I wonder. Because I mean, are they around each other a lot?"

While Shahid kept on saying that Ishaan buzzes around a lot of people calling him a 'buzzy guy', Ishaan, on the other hand, said 'I am sorry' to the camera probably apologizing to Arjun and Janhvi.