Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has welcomed Janhvi Kapoor to Bollywood. The South Indian actress is making her debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer Syed Abdul Rahim biopic, produced by Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram account recently and posted, "Keerthy Suresh been obsessed with you since I saw Mahanati. So excited that you're a part of dad's next film. Welcome!!! [sic]"

Keerthy Suresh was visibly happy to receive the comment from Janhvi Kapoor and responded, "Thank you so much Janhvi Kapoor. I am excited as much as you are!!"

The Sarkar actress plays Ajay Devgn's wife in the movie, directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame. The movie tells the story of Syed Abdul Rahim, India's forgotten hero in football. He was a coach and manager of the national football team and his tenure is considered as the golden age of Indian football.

Producer Boney Kapoor hopes that Keerthy Suresh's presence brings the attention of the South Indian cine goers towards the film.

Ritesh Shah of Pink and Raid fame and Saiwyn Quadras of Mary Kom, Neerja and Parmanu fame have penned the dialogues and screenplay for the movie.

Keerthy Suresh is a fast-growing actress in South India. She started her career in films as a child artiste in Malayalam films and turned heroine in Mohanlal-starrer Geethanjali. In a short span of time, she has worked with leading names of South India like Vijay (Bairavaa and Sarkar), Pawan Kalyan (Agnyaathavaasi), Suriya (Thaanaa Serndha Koottam) and Vikram (Saamy Square).

However, her Mahanati turned out to be a career-changing movie as her performance in the role of Savithri was widely appreciated.