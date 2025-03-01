Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed for 2nd consecutive day

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for vehicular traffic for the second consecutive day on Saturday, as traffic officials said restoration of the highway was going on.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed due to landslide and shooting stones in the Ramban stretch of the highway.

Incessant rain during the last three days triggered landslides and mudslides in Mahad Morh area of the highway on Friday.

All the essential supplies to the landlocked Valley are routed through this highway and any temporary closure of the road results in shortages of essentials of life, especially during the winter months.

As the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is complete and ready for inauguration of commercial train service, the Valley would remain connected with the rest of the country through the rail link.

The laying of the railway track between Katra in Reasi district and Banihal in Ramban district is an engineering marvel making this track the most challenging project undertaken by the Indian Railways.

The country's first cable stayed bridge called the Anji Khad Bridge and the world's highest railway bridge, higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris, called the Chenab Railway Bridge are part of this track in addition to over a dozen tunnels.

The topography of the area between Katra and Banihal is such that the dream of a railway link to the Valley remained an unfulfilled dream for over 70 years.

The train is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials said the inauguration could happen later this month.

Railway connectivity would give a boost to tourism, horticulture, agriculture, education and the common citizens as the Vande Bharat train scheduled to run on this track is a state-of-the-art train designed especially for the extreme weather in the area.

The train has a specially-designed brake system and the windshield of the train's driver is equipped with a defrost system to provide a clear view of the track.

(With inputs from IANS)