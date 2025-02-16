The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Sunday declared the famous ski resort of Gulmarg and the tourist destination of Tangmarg as tobacco-free zones/smoke-free tourist spots.

The order comes ahead of the 'Khelo India Winter Games 2025' in Gulmarg.

An order issued by District Magistrate Baramulla said the use of tobacco is a prominent risk factor for six to eight causes leading to death, and almost 40 per cent of the non-communicable diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases and lung disorders, are attributable to tobacco use.

The Central government has enacted the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 or COTPA, 2003 which prohibits the advertisement and regulations of trade and commerce production, supply and distribution to protect the youth and the masses from adverse harmful effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoking.

The COTPA envisages the protection of non-users from involuntary exposure to tobacco smoke, which specifically finds the mention in section 4 of the act that prohibits smoking in public places including all public offices, public workplaces, canteens etc, the order said.

"Spitting of tobacco etc leads to swine flu, tuberculosis, pneumonia, gastrointestinal disease. TB bacilli can survive in spit for an entire day which causes health problems to the public or nuisance to people in general and whereas section 270 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) stipulates that a person is guilty of a public nuisance, who dies any act or is guilty of an illegal omission which causes any common injury, danger or annoyance to the public or to the people in general," it said.

"In view of the above and the interest of public health/Khelo India at Gulmarg 2025 and to keep the entire Gulmarg and Tangmarg clean during the events, the entire Gulmarg and Tangmarg area is declared as tobacco-free zone/smoke-free tourist areas," it said.

"As such smoking and spitting of tobacco in the entire Gulmarg and Tangmarg areas are prohibited and is a punishable office," the order said.

