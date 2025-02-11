An Army Captain was among two soldiers who lost their lives in a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. One soldier was seriously injured in the incident.

The blast took place a day after Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, General Officer Commanding the White Knight Corps, reviewed security conditions along the LoC.

According to reports, two Army personnel lost their lives in the line of duty, while one was seriously injured in an IED blast near the LoC in the Akhnoor sector.

#LtGenMVSuchindraKumar #ArmyCdrNC and all ranks of #DhruvaCommand solemnly salute the supreme sacrifice of #Bravehearts Capt Karamjit Singh Bakshi and Naik Mukesh in a suspected IED blast in #Akhnoor.#DhruvaCommand stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.… https://t.co/sGk8dcN4b4 — NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) February 11, 2025

Reports said that the blast took place when the soldiers were patrolling the LoC. After the blast, all three were shifted to the hospital for treatment, where two of them succumbed to their injuries, while one was undergoing treatment. Following the blast, the area has been cordoned off, and a search operation has been launched.

An officer said that all the soldiers were on patrol at around 3:50 p.m. During this time, an explosion took place near a post in Laleali village of the Bhattal area. He said that the injured soldiers were taken to the hospital, where a soldier, including a captain, succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased soldiers have been identified as Capt. Karamjit Singh Bakshi and Naik Mukesh.

Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in #Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities.

Own troops are dominating the area and search #operations are underway.

White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) February 11, 2025

"Suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast reported in Laleali in the Akhnoor sector during a fence patrol, resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area, and search operations are underway," the White Knight Corps posted on X.

"The White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers," it said.

"Lt Gen M. V. Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command, and all ranks of Dhruva Command solemnly salute the supreme sacrifice of brave hearts Capt. Karamjit Singh Bakshi and Naik Mukesh in a suspected IED blast in Akhnoor" said an Army official. "Dhruva Command stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

Blast took place a day after GoC's visit

It is important to mention that the mysterious IED blast took place a day after the General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lt. Gen. Navin Sachdeva, reviewed the "hostile activities" along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district.

The top Army officer's visit to the forward areas came two days after an Army patrol party was fired upon by suspected terrorists hiding in a forest across the LoC in the Keri sector.

On Monday, a soldier was hit by a bullet from across the border while manning a forward post in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district, while on February 8, an Army patrol came under terrorist fire from a forest across the LoC in Rajouri's Keri sector. The terrorists were apparently waiting for an opportunity to sneak into the Indian side.

Heartfelt tributes to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in the #Akhnoor sector. Two Army personnel, including a Captain, lost their lives in an IED blast near the Line of Control (LoC), while another soldier was injured.



My deepest condolences to… pic.twitter.com/KWLS37YY3j — Surinder Choudhary (@Surinderch55) February 11, 2025

In the intervening night of February 4 and February 5, a landmine explosion reportedly resulted in some casualties to terrorists attempting to infiltrate the Indian side from across the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of the Poonch district.

LoP condemns terror attack

Meanwhile, Sunil Sharma, Leader of the Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his heartfelt tributes to the two brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty due to a suspected IED blast in Laleali, Akhnoor sector. He extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and acknowledged the unwavering commitment and valour of the armed forces in safeguarding the nation.

"I salute the courage and dedication of our soldiers who stand as the first line of defence against terror and external threats," Sharma stated. He emphasized that their sacrifice would never be forgotten and that the entire nation stands in solidarity with their families during this difficult time.